U.S. Supreme Court backs Trump's travel ban on Muslim-majority countries

File Photo: Thousands of demonstrators protest against Donald Trump travel ban on Muslim's travelling to the United States in central London on Feb. 4, 2017. Photo: Xinhua/Ray Tang

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries is lawful.In the five-four decision, the court found that Trump's executive order on the immigration restriction fell "squarely" within the president's authority."The order is expressly premised on legitimate purposes: preventing entry of nationals who cannot be adequately vetted and inducing other nations to improve their practices," Chief Justice John Roberts said."The text says nothing about religion," he said.