Moscow, Washington officials to discuss int'l security, bilateral ties: Kremlin

The Russian side plans to discuss bilateral relations as well as international and regional issues with US National Security Advisor John Bolton during his visit to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.



Bolton is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.



"This will include international stability and security, disarmament issue, pressing regional problems and, of course, bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters when asked what Moscow intends to discuss with Bolton in order to pave the way for a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.



Peskov said if a meeting between Putin and Bolton is arranged and it will be made public.



On Thursday, the White House National Security Council confirmed that Bolton is expected to travel to Moscow to prepare for a potential meeting between the two presidents.



The US official is also scheduled to give a press conference on Wednesday to elaborate on the outcome of his visit, according to Interfax news agency.



Ties between Washington and Moscow deteriorated in the past year over alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 US presidential campaign.



Trump and Putin held meetings last summer at the Group of 20 Summit in the German city of Hamburg and have repeatedly expressed their interest in having another meeting afterwards.

