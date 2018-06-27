US calls for stronger int'l coordination to deny space to IS in Africa

Brett McGurk, US special envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter Islamic State (IS), called Tuesday for stronger cooperation with African states to deny space to IS in the continent.



IS "has not limited itself to Iraq and Syria and, therefore, neither have we," McGurk said at the regional meeting of the global coalition in Africa held in the Moroccan city of Skhirate.



The meeting "itself is an indication of our ongoing commitment to finish the job in Iraq and Syria and ensure that IS cannot regenerate elsewhere, particularly here on the African continent," he said.



McGurk revealed that the coalition is working with partners to support their efforts to deny space to IS and other extremist groups.



"We will continue to work as a coalition to close facilitation networks and transit routes running through Libya, Sudan, and the Maghreb," he promised.



"We are committed not to quick wins, but to the enduring defeat of IS," the US envoy said.



The meeting brings together the coalition's Small Group, 24 members from the African continent and relevant regional and international organizations.



It aims to review the IS threat in Africa and explores possible ways of cooperating and strengthening synergies between various stakeholders.



Formed in September 2014, the coalition gathers 75 countries, aiming to degrade and ultimately defeat the IS.

