UN chief appoints Australian to lead reform of UN development system

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Robert Piper of Australia as head of a transition team set up to lead the repositioning of the UN development system, Guterres' press office said Tuesday.



Piper, a high-ranking official at the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), brings to the role nearly 30 years of experience in international development and peacebuilding at the United Nations, as well as a strong track record in management, reform and coordination, said the press release.



Piper has served across several regions as resident and humanitarian coordinator and as resident representative for the UNDP.



Born in 1966, he is married and has four children.



The General Assembly on May 31 approved an ambitious plan to reposition the UN development system, which involves a package of reforms that call for significant changes to the set-up, leadership, accountability mechanisms and capacities of the whole UN development system to ensure it meets national needs for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

