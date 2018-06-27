UN, partners respond to needs of displaced Syrians with food and shelter

The UN relief wing on Tuesday said the world body and its partners responded to the needs of Syrians displaced by recent hostilities within 48 hours with food and shelter.



In the past week, up to 50,000 Syrians have reportedly been displaced, most from northeast Dar'a governorate. The number is expected to increase as hostilities continued to escalate.



The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said food has been provided for more than 30,000 people sheltering in villages and makeshift camps.



Moreover, core relief items, including basic shelter materials sufficient for 60,000 people, have been pre-positioned, OCHA said.



Meanwhile, the UN and Syrian Arab Red Crescent are delivering food, health, nutrition, education, water and sanitation and core relief items Tuesday for 107,500 people in need in Ar-Rastan, Homs of Syria, it said.



Hostilities continue to escalate in parts of Syria, resulting in civilian casualties and displacement.



On Monday, local sources reported the death of 18 people across Dar' a governorate, with many more injured.

