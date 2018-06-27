KJ-200 AEW aircraft take off for sortie

A maintenance man assigned to an aviation division with the navy of the PLA Northern Theater Command performs pre-flight inspection on a KJ-200 airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft prior to flight training at a military airfield in a coastal area of east China's Shandong Province from June 21 to 22, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Yun)

A KJ-200 airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft attached to an aviation division with the navy of the PLA Northern Theater Command taxis on the flightline during flight training in a coastal area of east China's Shandong Province from June 21 to 22, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Yun)

Commanding officers communicate with pilots by using the radio in an air traffic control tower during flight training in a coastal area of east China's Shandong Province from June 21 to 22, 2018. They are assigned to an aviation division with the navy of the PLA Northern Theater Command (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Yun)

A KJ-200 airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft attached to an aviation division with the navy of the PLA Northern Theater Command flies in the sky during flight training in a coastal area of east China's Shandong Province from June 21 to 22, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Yun)

KJ-200 airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft attached to an aviation division with the navy of the PLA Northern Theater Command sit abreast at a military airfield prior to a night flight training exercise in a coastal area of east China's Shandong Province from June 21 to 22, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Yun)

Maintenance men assigned to an aviation division with the navy of the PLA Northern Theater Command perform inspection on a KJ-200 airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft at night prior to flight training at a military airfield in a coastal area of east China's Shandong Province from June 21 to 22, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Yun)