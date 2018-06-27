6.63 tonnes of seized drugs destroyed in SW China's Yunnan

Border police officers set fire to illicit drugs in Mangshi of Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 26, 2018. Tuesday marks the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. A total of 6.63 tonnes of seized drugs including heroin, methamphetamines, opium and morphine were destroyed here. (Xinhua/Xiao Lin)

