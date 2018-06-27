US tariffs could send Canada into recession

Representatives of Canadian steel industry, auto parts makers, car dealers and the steelworkers union said Tuesday that US President Donald Trump's tariffs could send Canada spiralling into a recession.



The representatives warned about the potential impact of Trump's tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel and a looming threat of tariffs on automobiles, according to CTV Tuesday.



Canada's House of Commons trade committee is holding a special meeting Tuesday to hear the representatives on the broad economic pain the tariffs could bring Tuesday,



The representatives told the committee that Canada has to fight back with its own retaliatory levies, which are scheduled to go into effect next week.



Canada finds itself in unprecedented times that demand unprecedented reactions. Ken Neumann, Canadian director of the United Steelworkers, said Canada's tariffs should have gone into effect the same day as the American levies.



Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Tuesday that he hopes to resume NAFTA negotiations as soon as possible although the Canadian economy is doing well.

