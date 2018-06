China launches new-tech experiment twin satellites

China successfully launched new-tech experiment twin satellites on the Long March-2C rocket from southwest China's Xichang Satellite Launch Center Wednesday morning.



The twin satellites were launched at 11:30 a.m., and entered their intended orbit.



The twin-satellites missions are to link the inter-satellite network and conduct new technology tests on satellites earth-observation.



It was the 278th mission of the Long March rocket series.