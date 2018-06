Workers walk past a 20,000-TEU container vessel at the port of Nantong, East China's Jiangsu Province, on Wednesday. Named as COSCO Shipping Capricorn, the 400-meter-length and 58.6-meter-width vessel is one of the world's longest ships and has a maximum load of 197,000 tons. It is also the third China-made 20,000-TEU vessel and will undergo sea trials by the end of this month.