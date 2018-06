Chinese railway police nab nearly 2,000 drug suspects

Chinese railway police have apprehended 1,994 suspects linked to around 2,100 drug-related crimes so far this year, the railway public security bureau revealed Wednesday.



During the period, railway police destroyed four drug-production dens, busted 17 gangs producing and trading drugs, and seized more than 500 kilograms of methamphetamine (commonly known as "ice") and heroin as well as 5.1 tonnes of marijuana.