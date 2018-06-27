African entrepreneurs receive e-commerce training in China

Twenty-nine African entrepreneurs are attending e-commerce training in China, a program initiated by Alibaba and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.



The participants, selected from more than 1,000 applicants, are involved with e-commerce, science and technology finance, logistics and big data.



The training, from June 19 to 29, includes a tour of Cainiao's smart warehouses, an affiliate of Alibaba, exchanges with Chinese e-commerce entrepreneurs and field research for rural e-commerce.



Roy Borole, from South Africa, said he was amazed by the rapid development of China's digital economy.



Borole, 30, started an online marketing company last year and said he would bring back the experience he learned in China for his future business, such as balancing the ratio of his male and female employees.



Huang Mingwei, vice president of Alibaba and leader of the program, said Africa is facing what China experienced over 10 years ago, no logistics or online payment systems.



"The experiences of Chinese businesses may provide a reference for them, and likewise, China should learn from African countries for their high internet penetration rates," said Huang.

