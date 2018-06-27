Learning Chinese

Chat attack

servant type friend



服务员型朋友



(fúwù yuán xínɡ pénɡyǒu)

A: Do you have that kind of friend that is often overlooked but is always quietly helping everyone?



你有没有那种不起眼但总默默为大家服务的朋友？



(nǐ yǒu méiyǒu nàzhǒnɡ bù qǐyǎn dàn zǒnɡ mòmò wèi dàjiā fúwù de pénɡyǒu?)

B: You mean a servant type friend? Yeah, I have one. Before when we went to barbecue, he was the only one who was always barbecuing and restlessly providing for everyone.



你是说服务员型朋友吗？有,之前大家一起去烧烤,他一个人一直在烤肉,不辞辛劳地为大家服务。



(nǐ shì shuō fúwù yuán xínɡ pénɡyǒu ma? yǒu, zhīqián dàjiā yìqǐ qù shāokǎo, tā yíɡè rén yìzhí zài kǎoròu, bù cí xīnláo de wèi dàjiā fúwù.)

A: What was everyone else doing?



那其他人都在做什么？



(nà qítā rén dōuzài zuò shénme?)



B: Everyone else was eating! I couldn't stand watching him constantly work, so I suggested everyone take turns. This way, he finally had the chance to enjoy the meal.



其他人都在吃,我不忍看他一直服务,提出大家轮流换班,他才有机会享受。



(qítā rén dōuzài chī, wǒ bùrěn kàntā yìzhí fúwù, tíchū dàjiā lúnliú huànbān, tā cái yǒu jīhuì xiǎnɡshòu.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









