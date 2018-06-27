Happy birthday:



Your creative energies are on the rise. This will be the perfect time to get involved in artistic activities. Delving into past memories will allow you to find the inspiration you seek. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 8, 10, 14.



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Although the way before you may not be all that clear right now, you should be able to find the path that is right for you before long. Do not be afraid to take risks and experiment with different things. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Your thirst for knowledge will push you to head in some interesting directions today. Follow wherever your curiosity takes you and you are sure to not be disappointed in whatever you find. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Your unique artistic talents will open a door for you that is locked to others. Do not hesitate to stretch yourself to your creative limits. Even if things don't work out like you imagined, the experience is sure to prove enlightening! ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Some recent setbacks may have you feeling a bit down. Keep in mind that it's okay to take a break from things for a little while. Once your batteries are recharged, you can jump back into the fight. ✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



It's time to make some changes in your life. They don't have to be big. Even something as simple as a new hairstyle, or some different clothing can make a huge difference. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



The easy way out may be tempting, but if you stick to your guns you will be rewarded for your tenacity. Your financial luck is on the rise, making this a good time for investments. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You may find yourself at a difficult crossroads today. A little advice from friends and family will help point you in the right direction. Romance will find you if you open your heart. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Although times have been pretty tough recently, the good news is that things won't get any worse. If you hold on just a little while longer, those gray skies above you will turn blue. A work-related matter will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Feel free to bring in a fresh pair of eyes if you are having trouble making a decision. Someone else may be able to provide a fresh perspective that will allow you to see something you've never considered. Opportunity is right around the corner. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Lady Luck will be your ally today. All avenues - be they related to romance, business or entertainment - will be open to you, so make sure you do not let this opportunity go to waste. Education will allow you to get ahead in your career. ✭✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Your ability to stay calm through a crisis will be put to the test today. Although the pressure may make you sweat, you will be able to see things through so long as you keep your head about you. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Mixing business with pleasure may actually be a good idea today. A relaxed atmosphere will increase your chances of closing a deal. ✭✭✭✭