Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/6/27 17:33:40

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Respectful Indian title

  6 Abu ___

11 Alarming code color

 14 Unrelenting pain

 15 Hall's pop partner

 16 Attachment to "moron"

 17 Light, flimsy boat

 19 Calculating sort

 20 Talks misleadingly, old-slang

 21 Assigned chores to

 23 Greek goddess of wisdom

 26 Apartment units

 27 Evicted

 28 Big name in video football

 29 It can't come full circle

 30 Canary look-alike

 32 Hindu clergy member

 35 Bona fide? No

 37 Withholds pay from

 39 Apothecary weight

 40 This crossword's is ock

 42 Flag holders

 44 Part of a 31-Down omelet?

 45 Gossipy sorts

 47 Red Delicious and Stayman

 49 Certain diamond player

 51 Voice lesson topics

 52 Milky Way-ish

 53 Porthole's vista

 55 Aspen footwear?

 56 Saving for tomorrow

 61 Quick time period

 62 Bar shot

 63 More than decorative

 64 Be a pain

 65 English assignment

 66 Retracted, as words

DOWN

  1 Run-scoring "fly," cut

  2 "Many years ___ ..."

  3 Ad ___ committee

  4 Cartridge type

  5 Credits

  6 Prescribed amount

  7 Skeptic's sounds

  8 Consumed

  9 Like waists and tires

 10 Maldives and Seychelles

 11 Chuck Berry's thing

 12 De-classify?

 13 Pairs

 18 Successfully avoided

 22 "Farm" attachment

 23 To the rear of

 24 Bar Mitzvah scroll

 25 Tool for Patrick Kane

 26 Puts in numerical order

 28 Flaky minerals

 31 One at Circus Maximus

 33 First Czech Republic president

 34 Home of Minutemen

 36 Arabian title, one way

 38 New York island

 41 In one group

 43 Howard in "Mayberry R.F.D."

 46 Avian grippers

 48 Kids break it for candy

 49 Deep opera singers

 50 Poser of questions

 53 Southern veggie

 54 Denver or Baltimore, e.g.

 57 Businesses, cut

 58 Clever humor

 59 Tavern offering

 60 Kobe's money

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
