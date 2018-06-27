Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Respectful Indian title
6 Abu ___
11 Alarming code color
14 Unrelenting pain
15 Hall's pop partner
16 Attachment to "moron"
17 Light, flimsy boat
19 Calculating sort
20 Talks misleadingly, old-slang
21 Assigned chores to
23 Greek goddess of wisdom
26 Apartment units
27 Evicted
28 Big name in video football
29 It can't come full circle
30 Canary look-alike
32 Hindu clergy member
35 Bona fide? No
37 Withholds pay from
39 Apothecary weight
40 This crossword's is ock
42 Flag holders
44 Part of a 31-Down omelet?
45 Gossipy sorts
47 Red Delicious and Stayman
49 Certain diamond player
51 Voice lesson topics
52 Milky Way-ish
53 Porthole's vista
55 Aspen footwear?
56 Saving for tomorrow
61 Quick time period
62 Bar shot
63 More than decorative
64 Be a pain
65 English assignment
66 Retracted, as words
DOWN
1 Run-scoring "fly," cut
2 "Many years ___ ..."
3 Ad ___ committee
4 Cartridge type
5 Credits
6 Prescribed amount
7 Skeptic's sounds
8 Consumed
9 Like waists and tires
10 Maldives and Seychelles
11 Chuck Berry's thing
12 De-classify?
13 Pairs
18 Successfully avoided
22 "Farm" attachment
23 To the rear of
24 Bar Mitzvah scroll
25 Tool for Patrick Kane
26 Puts in numerical order
28 Flaky minerals
31 One at Circus Maximus
33 First Czech Republic president
34 Home of Minutemen
36 Arabian title, one way
38 New York island
41 In one group
43 Howard in "Mayberry R.F.D."
46 Avian grippers
48 Kids break it for candy
49 Deep opera singers
50 Poser of questions
53 Southern veggie
54 Denver or Baltimore, e.g.
57 Businesses, cut
58 Clever humor
59 Tavern offering
60 Kobe's money
Solution