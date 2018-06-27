British singer Jessie J announces dates for upcoming China tour

Jessie J Photo: Courtesy of AEG











Jessie J Photo: Courtesy of AEG







Renowned British pop singer Jessie J has just announced the start date of her upcoming The R.O.S.E Tour in the Chinese mainland on Wednesday. The tour will take her to nine major cities including Beijing, Shenzhen and Shanghai.



The tour will kick off on August 30 in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, while more details will be announced soon.



A professional singer and songwriter born in Britain, Jessie J started her singing career at the age of 11. Over the years the star has won numerous awards such as Glamour's UK Solo Artist in 2012, while her song "Bang Bang" was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammy Awards.



The star has also appeared as a mentor on TV shows The Voice UK and The Voice Australia.



One of her latest forays on TV won the singer a great numbers of fans in China. In April, the star became the first international singer to win the hit Chinese reality competition show Singer.



Jessie J went up against a number of popular Chinese singers including Wang Feng, Tengri and Hua Chenyu.



During the competition, Jessie J performed some of her own hits, including "Domino" and "Flashlight," while for the final round, she sang with much passion "I Will Always Love You" to express her love to all her Chinese fans.



After watching her performance, many Chinese netizens showed their appreciation of Jessie J's singing.



"I have to say Jessie J is the top singer we have ever invited in our show. Her voice and performances are beyond comparison," music critic Mimimao noted on Zhihu, a Chinese Q&A platform.



"She wrote 'Domino' and sang it on stage. Her singing was not just skillful, it was powerful as well," commented one netizen on Zhihu.



Soon after the competition, Jessie J also shared her experience on the Chinese show on her Instagram: "It was an opportunity to bridge a gap between two cultures," Jessie J noted.



"Seeing the boundaries break down and the rule be shifted made this whole experience incredible, China is an amazing place!"