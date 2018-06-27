Beijing Minsheng Art Museum exhibition reviews contemporary art in 2017

The Exhibition of Annual of Contemporary Art of China Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Minsheng Art Museum

An important exhibition reviewing the achievements of Chinese contemporary artists in 2017, the ongoing Exhibition of Annual of Contemporary Art of China at the Beijing Minsheng Art Museum focuses on 141 artists who took part in the 3,776 exhibitions recorded in Peking University's art annual.Chinese contemporary art has experienced rapid developments since China's reform and opening-up. According to the exhibition's curator, Zhu Qingsheng, 2017 saw 12,780 artists showcase their works at nearly 4,000 exhibitions ranging from new media to traditional.Launched in 2005, Peking University's Annual of Contemporary Art of China project records and studies the development of Chinese contemporary art, while the adjoining exhibition held each year showcases the previous year's growth and changes.Due to the limited space at the museum, only 37 artworks from veterans such as Xu Bing and newcomers like Ge Yulu are on display. The exhibition will run until August 24.During this time, the museum will also host various related public art education events.