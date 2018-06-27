What’s wrong about older women waiting for marriage?

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"Why do you stay single for so long at such an age?" male TV host Dou Wentao recently asked 40-something Chinese actress Yu Feihong on his talk show. The actress answered, "It is not difficult to choose to stay single or get married. If I feel more comfortable single, I will stay single, and vice versa."The host continued, "Do you think a person is mentally normal if he or she stays single for a long time?" Ironically, the male host himself has never been married and is around four years older than the actress.The actress smiled and replied, "I have many friends that stay single, and most of them have an abundant spiritual world. They are not lonely mentally."Their conversation raised heated online discussions, with many Chinese netizens criticizing the host for asking these gender-biased questions.Like many netizens, I too was pissed off upon hearing these silly questions. Why did the actress endure his offensive questioning instead of just getting up and walking off the set?From my perspective, the actress has a more successful career, more wealth, more beauty and more talent than most Chinese women at her age. However, even as successful as she is, she must bear devaluation and discrimination just for being unmarried.In real life, for ordinary working-class people like me and you, social pressure toward unmarried middle-aged Chinese women is even more intense.As a newspaper reporter, one of my interviewees, a beautiful and capable single Chinese lady in her late-30s, said her own relatives have drummed up rumors about her personal life in Shanghai, as they fail to understand why she is still unmarried."They thought I had secret lovers with some successful men, that this was the only possible reason why I am single at my age," she told me.She added that her parents feel humiliated that their only daughter is unmarried at such a ripe age. "They don't like to attend any family gatherings or homecoming events anymore, as their peers always brag about having grandchildren, which makes them lose face."Likewise, another friend of mine, also in her late 30s, said her 40-something Chinese boyfriend broke up with her because he thought she had become "too old" to get pregnant. Because of this breakup, she started to question her value as a romantic partner, believing that no other Chinese men will ever love and accept her at her age.I myself am in my late-20s and am also beginning to feel the pressures and limitations that society places on us. Due to the constant pressure by family to get married, single Chinese women like me generally have less time to explore (and fail at) gender relations than our male counterparts, which is all part of the learning process that is supposed to make us more experienced, well-rounded lovers.Meanwhile, men my age are free to play the dating field as they wish, with little or no pressure placed on them from relatives, workplace or society.Our choices of who we want to meet, date and possibly marry also become more limited the older we become. Once we turn 30, even in big cities like Shanghai and Beijing, mature women are no longer considered "top shelf." Most men will automatically ignore us in favor of women in their 20s."Men in their late-20s or 30s will choose to date women who are younger than them," my university roommate Judy, who is also in her late-20s, said. "They will no longer choose me first."I was glad to see Chinese actress Yu Feihong stand up for herself against host Dou Wentao, and I am happy that many other older, single Chinese women are also speaking out and striving for equality, respect and freedom in terms of marriage age.It will take a long time to change China's outdated social stereotypes, but we are indeed, slowly but surely, changing people's mindsets.The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.