Soft opening of city’s

The Market Supervision Bureau of Minhang district issued its first food business license for a "sharing kitchen" Tuesday. This brand new type of F&B operation has now entered its soft opening phase, Shanghai Observer reported Wednesday.



Different from traditional restaurants, the sharing kitchen only provides take-out service. As for its operation procedure, the kitchen will first receive orders, then prepare food in sterile areas before being packed and delivered to customers by specialized staff. Currently, two vendors have joined sharing kitchens, one specializing in staple foods and the other serving beverages.



Shi Xiaoming, founder of the sharing kitchen, said that compared with on-site dining, take-out services are far more cost-effective and follow the developing trend of Shanghai's F&B industry. Officials from the Market Supervision Bureau of Minhang district said it remains open-minded to new types of operations and will support and encourage businesses to seize local market opportunities.

