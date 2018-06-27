Cambridge chancellor tours Shanghai school

David Cardwell, Vice Chancellor of the University of Cambridge, met with students at Shanghai Thomas School to discuss how to better plan their studies and develop their comprehension abilities, Xinmin Evening News reported Wednesday.



He evaluated the students' academic potential from the perspective of language, math, science and critical thinking. Based on his assessment report, the school will provide tailored academic guidance.



This is the first time that a top Western university has offered to provide direct support for Shanghai high school students.



Cardwell believes that students must know their particular future development path based on their own traits and aptitude. He is also supportive of the "two-mentor" education system.





