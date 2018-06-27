Scenery of Mount Kangrinboqe in China's Tibet

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/27 19:27:07

People walk on the foot of the Mount Kangrinboqe in Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)


 

Photo taken on June 24, 2018 shows the Mount Kangrinboqe in Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)


 

Photo taken on June 25, 2018 shows the Mount Kangrinboqe in the morning light in Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)


 

People walk on the foot of the Mount Kangrinboqe in Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)


 

Posted in: CHINA
