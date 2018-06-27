Ultra-Orthodox jews take part in the ritual "Peter Chamor" ceremony in the village of Ahiiezer near Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 26, 2018. "Peter Chamor", or redemption of the firstborn donkey, is a ceremony where a firstborn donkey is given to the cohen (Jewish priest) as a gift, then redeemed by the owner of the donkey with a kosher animal or money. (Xinhua/Gil Cohen Magen)

