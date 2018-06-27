High school buys two army tanks

A high school has flanked its campus gate with surplus tanks in the hopes of inspiring a little military discipline in their students' ranks.



Hengshui No.1 High School in Handan, Hebei Province unveiled the two decommissioned tanks during a ceremony on Tuesday.



The tanks are each numbered "985" and "211" - indicating Project 985 and Project 211 schools, two categories of China's most elite universities.



School authorities said they purchased the armored vehicles to inspire students to hunker down in their preparations for the gaokao, China's national college entrance exam.



"We hope that the faculty and the students equip themselves with the fighting spirit, remember their dreams and work conscientiously," a school official said during the ceremony.



Hengshui No.1 is known for its high college admissions rate and has enlisted a little military might to get students motivated in the past.



In September 2017, the school awarded students a military sword used by the honor guard at Tiananmen Square.



The Paper

