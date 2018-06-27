Meet the device that can outsmart any keyless smart lock in seconds

Now any aspiring thief with a few yuan can hack keyless and Bluetooth door locks within seconds.



Available on Taobao, 'lockpick pods' can exploit security vulnerabilities of keyless door locks and pop them open.



Smart lock retailer Wang Haili first demonstrated the device at a door and lock expo in Zhejiang Province in May.



"I call it a smart lock-testing pod. It is basically a lock-picking device," Wang told City Express last Sunday, adding that she has shipped more than 300 of them over the past two weeks.



The secret to the small black gadget is a Tesla coil that generates powerful electromagnetic pulses (EMPs) that essentially disrupt the locks' circuitry and brute force them open.



While Wang claims the devices are for 'testing purposes only', the devices have obvious criminal applications and are readily available.



More than 10 online shops offer similar devices for as low as 320 yuan ($50), according to City Express.



City Express

