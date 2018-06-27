Nesting flock halts highway project in West China

A highway project in West China is being halted after tens of thousands of a protected bird species began nesting in construction sites.
The flocks of rosy starlings have recently made their nesting grounds on sites of an ongoing highway project in the Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region.
"Since middle of June, our workers found lots of birds with black and pink feathers standing on stones," said a foreman, adding that many of the nests contained eggs.
After consulting with local experts, the workers learned the rosy starlings were a protected species in China and notified their superiors.
Migratory and found in large flocks, the birds' presence can be favorable to farmers, as they feed on pests such as grasshoppers and locusts.
They have a short breeding season between May and June, which corresponds with hatching seasons for these insects.
The relevant department put a temporary stop on the project until the migratory birds hatch their young.
Signs have also been set up to notify approaching drivers of the temporary bird reserve.
Global Times