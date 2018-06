A farmer sorts Hami melons at a farm in Hami in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on Wednesday. Famed for its taste, the melon is widely popular among Chinese and overseas consumers. About 4,800 tons of Hami melons will hit the domestic market, including Central China's Hunan Province and East China's Zhejiang Province, for the season, according to media reports on June 18. State-owned postal service China Post has already sent about 40 tons from Turpan Prefecture. Photo: VCG