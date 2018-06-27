Argentina stay alive as Messi, Rojo shine

Argentina defender Marcos Rojo (front) celebrates with teammate Lionel Messi after scoring his team's second goal during their World Cup Group D match against Nigeria on Tuesday in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Photo: VCG

Argentina rescued their World Cup hopes in dramatic fashion on Tuesday as ­defender Marcos Rojo scored a stunning volley to snatch a late 2-1 win over Nigeria and set up a last-16 match against France.Lionel Messi set the two-time winners on their way with his first goal in Russia but Victor Moses equalized from the penalty spot, and as time ticked away, the increasingly ragged South Americans appeared to be heading home.But Rojo made a surprise appearance in the box to turn home a cross from Gabriel Mercado with a crisp side-footed volley in the 86th minute to send the Argentine fans in Saint Petersburg, including legendary 1986 World Cup winner Diego Maradona, into raptures.Argentina's escape came after Rojo came close to having a penalty awarded against for handball minutes earlier until he was saved by a controversial video assistant referee review."It is marvelous to have won it in this manner. It is a deserved joy," Messi said in quotes on Argentina's official Twitter account."We knew God was with us and wasn't going to let us go out."Argentina were held by Iceland in their tournament opener and then humiliated 3-0 by Croatia, putting the 2014 finalists on the brink of a first-round exit.Their struggles came after their pre-­tournament preparations were wracked by controversy and poor form, coupled with a reliance on an aging, unbalanced squad.The Argentine federation was even forced to confirm that Jorge Sampaoli would continue for the final group game amid rumors of a rift between players and coach.As the drama played out, 1,500 kilometers away in Rostov-on-Don, Croatia snuffed out the challenge of Iceland, scoring late through Ivan Perisic to seal a 2-1 win and complete a perfect group stage.Croatia will face Denmark in the first knockout round in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday but Nigeria and Euro 2016 surprise package Iceland will head home.