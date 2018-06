Buildings are shrouded by sandstorm in Kuwait City, capital of Kuwait on June 27, 2018.(Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)

Buildings are shrouded by sandstorm in Kuwait City, capital of Kuwait on June 27, 2018.(Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)

Buildings are shrouded by sandstorm in Kuwait City, capital of Kuwait on June 27, 2018.(Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)

Buildings are shrouded by sandstorm in Kuwait City, capital of Kuwait on June 27, 2018.(Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)