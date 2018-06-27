Democrat Crowley ousted by political novice in US

The US Democratic Party was rocked to its core Tuesday as establishment congressman Joe Crowley - seen as a potential standardbearer - was ousted by a 28-year-old far-left political novice.



Crowley, a 10-term incumbent representing New York's diverse 14th district and Number Four Democrat in the House of Representatives, had been considered a possible successor to Nancy Pelosi as party leader and even speaker, should Democrats reclaim the majority in November's midterm elections.



Instead the 56-year-old Crowley, chairman of the Democratic caucus, suffered the biggest shock upset to date in the 2018 political season, losing his primary to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Bronx-born Latina activist and Bernie Sanders supporter who has never held elected office.



According to a detailed profile this week in Vogue, just months ago Ocasio-Cortez was still working as a server in a restaurant. She identifies as a Democratic socialist.



Her impressive 15 percentage point victory could spell a leftward shift for the party that is squaring up against President Donald Trump's Republicans in the fall.



The campaign's Facebook page of Ocasio-Cortez highlights her political positions - expanded Medicare for all and tuition-free college - that are similar to those put forward by Sanders, a Vermont socialist who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination against Hillary Clinton in 2016.





