Iranian fans welcome Iran's National team outside airport

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/28 0:02:24

An Iranian fan waits for the members of Iran's National team outside Imam-Khomeini Airport in Tehran, Iran, on June 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)


 

Iranian fans wait for the members of Iran's National team outside Imam-Khomeini Airport in Tehran, Iran, on June 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)


 

An Iranian little girl sleeps as she waits for the members of Iran's National team outside Imam-Khomeini Airport in Tehran, Iran, on June 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)


 

Iranian fans wait for the members of Iran's National team outside Imam-Khomeini Airport in Tehran, Iran, on June 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)


 

Posted in: SPORT
