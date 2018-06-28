Milan banned from Europa League as bidders circle

European soccer has banned Italy's AC Milan from next season's Europa League competition because of its uncertain finances. UEFA announced the ban on Wednesday after an investigation under its Financial Fair Play regulations, in particular the break-even requirement. It said AC Milan had not provided sufficient evidence of its financial stability.



The ban further complicates the future of the club, whose Chinese owner Li Yonghong is considering an offer for a majority stake in AC Milan from cable television billionaire Rocco Commisso, sources familiar with the matter said.



Commisso, owner of North American soccer team New York Cosmos, has bid for 70 percent of AC Milan, said a source familiar with the offer.



Commisso's bid follows a public expression of interest last week from the Ricketts family, owner of Major League baseball team Chicago Cubs.



As bidders circle, Li is trying to solve his own funding problem so that he can improve his negotiating position in any sale process, the sources said.



Last week, Li failed to make a 32 million euro ($37 million) payment to AC Milan, the final part of 120 million euros he had committed to pay the club as part of his agreement to buy it.



After Li failed to make the final payment, US investment fund Elliott, which helped fund his 740 million euro acquisition of the club last year, stepped in and paid it instead.



If Li cannot repay Elliott by July 6, the fund manager could gain full ownership of the club.



