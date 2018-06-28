China and India share common interests amid Trump policies: expert

US unilateralism and protectionism have hurt the core interests of both China and India, experts said Thursday, calling on India to take a more active role in pushing the bilateral relationship.
"China and India both benefit from the global economic system. But the US is trying to damage it, which creates common ground for the two to cooperate with each other," Tian Guangqiang, assistant research fellow with the National Institute of International Strategy at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Thursday.
In response to US tariffs, China and India have fought back separately. China said it is "fully prepared" and will respond with "qualitative and quantitative measures." Meanwhile, India also raised tariffs on a slew of US import items in retaliation, including almonds, apples and some metal products, effective from August.
Bai Ming, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, said that "Trump's tariff policy is a 'catalyst' in the Sino-India cooperation that has gradually been promoted in recent years, and the unstable trade policy of the US has also posed a real threat for the two."
"India, as a developing country whose priority is to develop the domestic economy, would no doubt consider turning to China for cooperation, despite it still holding some long-standing security concerns about China," Tian said, adding that India has adopted a pragmatic foreign policy.
However, so far, Bai said that China has been the one to take an active role in pushing the two countries' relationship.
On Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance
announced that China will reduce tariffs on soybean imports from five countries including Bangladesh, India, Laos, South Korea and Sri Lanka, down from the current 3 percent, effective from July 1.
Commenting on the policy, Gao Feng, the spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce
, said on Thursday that "the move will further promote trade exchanges among member countries, providing new impetus for economic growth and integration in the area and also benefiting people from related countries."
According to a report from the hindu.com on Tuesday, China has proposed a "two plus one" format for dialogue involving India and Nepal.
Under the proposal, China and India can jointly conduct dialogue with a third regional country, the report said.
"China could invest in the infrastructure and communications sectors in India as well, in which China has a comparative strength," Tian said, noting the success of China's Xiaomi.Newspaper headline: Common ground grows for China, India