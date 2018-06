Runners revel through clouds of colorful powder thrown by volunteers in The Color Run at the StubHub Center in Los Angeles on June 23. The Color Run, also known as The Happiest 5k on the Planet, is a unique paint race that celebrates healthiness, happiness and individuality. Now the largest running series in the world, The Color Run has been experienced by over 6 million runners worldwide in more than 35 countries and regions. Photo: Yu Yan