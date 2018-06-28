World Cup should not be used for political ends

With the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced his hope for the tournament by saying "Love for football unites the entire world in one team, regardless of people's language or ideology." While his idea of uniting the world through a sport is optimistic, the fact is that the World Cup's message of sportsmanship is often bogged down by politics.



The World Cup draws hundreds of millions of viewers, making it one of the most influential events in the world. While most treat the event as a chance to root for their favorite teams and drink beer, others, such as athletes and politicians, treat the World Cup as a soapbox to share their political views to a global audience.



Politics in major sport events can do amazing things - such as the time when North and South Korea marched under a united flag during the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang. The image of friendly Korean relations touched millions and was a rich moment for everyone around the world.



On the other hand, politics showcased a dark side during this year's World Cup in Russia.



On June 23, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri both made hand gestures signifying a double-headed eagle after scoring in a 2-1 victory against Serbia. The gesture is a nationalist sign that was lost on most people in the audience. In Serbia, however, the gesture was viewed as a provocation.



British pop star Robbie Williams caused a stir while performing at the opening ceremony on June 15, when he stuck up his middle finger at the camera. The singer later explained that his divisive gesture was meant to signal a "one minute to kickoff" but many were not convinced by his explanation. Some speculated that this act was meant to embarrass Putin, who was attending the ceremony.



Sports is sports while politics is politics. The spirit of sports require mutual understanding, friendship, honesty and fair play. In most cases, politics cannot live up to it.



Although depoliticizing the World Cup has a long way to go, it is by no means an empty slogan.



