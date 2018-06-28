Property crackdown in 30 major cities

China said on Thursday it would renew efforts to crack down on property irregularities in 30 major cities from July through December, mobilizing power from seven major Chinese government agencies in a concerted effort to rein in rising prices.
New home prices in May posted their fastest growth in nearly a year even as prices cooled in big cities, suggesting buyers are shifting to smaller cities.
The crackdown would be carried out by government entities, including the housing ministry and the Ministry of Public Security
, and the banking and insurance regulators, according to a notice posted on the housing ministry's website.
They will focus on stemming speculation, cracking down on illegal agencies and developers, and fake advertisements.
Among the 30 cities that will be scrutinized are the country's four largest or "top tier" cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, and tier 2 provincial capitals such as Wuhan and Chengdu, and also smaller cities, such as Yichang and Foshan.
The notice said targeted irregularities include manipulating prices, deliberately holding off sales, illegally providing loans for downpayments and publishing false price information that misleads buyers.