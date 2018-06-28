PBC says to keep policy neutral

China's central bank said on Thursday that it will keep its prudent monetary policy neutral, neither too tight nor too loose.



The People's Bank of China (PBC), the central bank, will keep liquidity reasonably ample and guide reasonable growth of credit and social financing, the bank said in a statement after a second-quarter meeting.



The central bank will pay close attention to global and domestic economic and financial changes and make sound assessment of economic conditions and fine-tune policy in a preemptive manner, it said.



The central bank also pledged to deepen financial system reform and control the intensity and pace of structural deleveraging.





