US request for talks rejected

China called on foreign companies to respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, after it rejected US requests to negotiate how US airline companies should refer to the island of Taiwan.



Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang reiterated Beijing's position at a press conference Thursday that the one-China principle is a precondition for China to develop relations and cooperation with other countries.



A number of foreign airlines, including Air Canada, Lufthansa and British Airways have already made changes to their websites, although several US companies, including Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, sought extensions to the deadline to make the changes, Reuters reported.

