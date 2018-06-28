Passengers and flight attendants pose for a photo as the ARJ21 jet operated by domestic low-cost carrier Chengdu Airlines completed 2 years of service on Thursday. The jet also welcomed its 100,000th passenger on the same day, marking a successful early period in the jet's operation. The jet, China's first locally built regional jet, was developed by State planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corp of China and designed to compete against offerings by Brazil's Embraer SA and Canada's Bombardier Inc. Photo: VCG





