Invotech eyes North America

Eyeing expansion into the North American market, Chinese company Invotech Scroll Technologies Co opened a stall at the Global Cold Chain Expo in Chicago this week to show off its compressors.



Established in 2011, Invotech has been exporting its compressors to South America, Europe and Southeast Asia, Zhu Huaping, director of application and overseas marketing of Invotech, told Xinhua.



In comparison, exports to North America have been relatively few.



This was the first time Invotech attended the expo, held at McCormick Place from June 25 to June 27.





