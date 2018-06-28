Truck-hailing firm uses blockchain in Party member management

Truck Alliance, a Chinese internet unicorn providing Uber-type ride sharing services for cargo trucks, has taken the lead in developing a system based on blockchain for online management of its users across country who are members of the Communist Party of China.



The system, which is expected to be put into use by the end of 2018, is designed to provide electronic materials for Party members to learn and encourage them to share their thoughts online, Zhao Qiang, vice president of Truck Alliance, told the Global Times on Thursday.



The move could also help drivers win trust of consumers, Zhao said, adding Party members could set examples for others in offering better services.



Truck Alliance, which has 5.2 million truck drivers across the country, began to keep track of how many of its drivers are Party members in 2016. In 2017, a total of 19,443 drivers said they are Party members.



The identity of Party members appears on the app, Zhao said, noting that this adds to clients' trust of these drivers.



"As many drivers registered on our platform are Party members and run across the country all year round, it's necessary to have such a system," Zhao said, referring to the blockchain-based platform.



As an incentive for Party members join the platform, Party members will get points that can be redeemed for gifts.



Currently, the company carries out online Party building activities via a WeChat Group, video meetings and live streaming.



The firm, which started in 2014, is valued at over $6 billion. Its market share in the domestic market is about 80 percent.