Firms lead in UK rail bid

Chinese railway companies have taken a lead in a bid to run a railway in the UK, as UK companies appeared to be unwilling to take the financial risks, according to media reports.



MTR Corp, which operates the rail network in Hong Kong, and Guangshen Railway Co are likely to win the contract in a joint bid to run the High Speed 2 railway project, also known as the HS2, that would link London to Manchester, The Times of London reported on Thursday.



Two UK bidders - Virgin Trains and First Group - have been mired in crisis in recent weeks. Virgin was forced to hand back control of a main rail line last week after overbidding and First Group suffered huge losses of 326 million euros ($377 million) in the fiscal year ended in March, according to reports.

