White paper details China’s WTO efforts
Source:Global Times Published: 2018/6/29 9:07:49
China's State Council Information Office released a white paper titled "China and the World Trade Organization" on Thursday, the first time that China has published a white paper on the issue. Because of Washington's capricious unilateral behavior, the World Trade Organization (WTO) is currently mired in an unprecedented conundrum. The white paper gives a full account of China's fulfillment of its WTO commitments and stresses China's support for the WTO.
