China-made ARJ21 regional plane embraces 100,000th passenger

China's ARJ21 regional passenger plane welcomed its 100,000th passenger on Thursday after beginning commercial flights two years ago, said the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC).



This is a big achievement for the Chinese civil aircraft model in its airline commercial operation, according to the company.



The ARJ21 is a Chinese jet with 78 to 90 seats and a range of 3,700 km.



It began commercial flights on June 28, 2016, with mass production starting September 2017.



The ARJ21 aircraft has a safe operation capacity in all meteorological conditions under the airworthiness regulations issued by the Chinese civil aviation authorities, said COMAC.



As the first operator of ARJ21, Chengdu Airlines has five ARJ21 planes and uses them for eight air routes, linking 15 Chinese cities.



To date, the airline has 28 pilots trained to fly the ARJ21 and a professional team of crew and maintenance personnel.

