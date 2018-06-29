Kenya assures US investors of stable business environment

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday assured US investors that Nairobi has a conducive business environment and urged them to invest in various sectors of the economy.



Kenyatta said the American private sector has a competitive advantage in housing, health technologies and pharmaceuticals aspects that his administration is looking at tapping into.



"We anticipate that American investors would bring in knowledge and technology transfer," he told a 60-member American delegation attending a bilateral conference which is organized by the US Chamber of Commerce.



The day-long conference is aimed at interrogating President Kenyatta's investment opportunities in his Big Four development agenda which focuses on affordable healthcare, housing, manufacturing and food security.

