China to cut arbitrary requirements for government-related applications

The Chinese central authority has issued a document which set a timetable to remove a number of requirements previously needed for government-related applications, an effort to cut red tape and promote service-oriented governance.
Efforts are needed to clean up the application process required for individuals and businesses when accessing government services, according to the circular issued by the General Office of the State Council.
Documents or certificates that are not required by laws or regulations will be cancelled by the end of 2018, it said.
The Ministry of Justice
has been ordered to strengthen inspection on cleaning up the application process and ensuring the work is completed on schedule, said the circular.
After reviewing the current procedures, an updated list of required documents and certificates will be published.