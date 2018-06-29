India insists on energy security needs despite US request to cut Iranian oil imports

India on Thursday reiterated that its priority was to ensure its "energy security" requirements, in an apparent indication that it will not shy away from importing oil from Iran despite US sanctions.



Reacting to visiting US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley's utterances and a US state department official's recent statement asking Iranian oil importers to bring down the imports to zero, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar said that India will take all necessary steps, including engagement with relevant stakeholders, to meet its energy needs.



Speaking at an event in New Delhi today, Haley said that the United States sees Iran for the threat that it is.



"The rest of the world joined in agreement. We would encourage them to rethink their relationship with Iran," she said at the event organised at Delhi-based think-tank "Observer Research Foundation (ORF)".



India, a big importer of Iranian oil, had earlier stated it followed UN sanctions, and not the restrictions imposed by any specific country.

