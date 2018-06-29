A series of actions taken by Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) were directed at separatist elements advocating "Taiwan independence," a Chinese defense ministry spokesperson said Thursday.
The actions were aimed at preventing harm to the wellbeing of Taiwan residents due to attempts for "Taiwan independence," Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense
, said at a press conference when commenting on PLA's recent training exercises.
Taiwan is part of China, and it is the lofty mission of PLA to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, said the spokesperson.
"We will conduct drills in accordance with established plans, based on developments in the cross-Strait situation," said Wu.