CPC Central Committee posthumously honors 7 "outstanding members"

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has decided to posthumously honor seven late "outstanding CPC members."



The honor aims to promote model members who are firm in belief, loyal to the Party, and bold in taking on responsibilities and actions in the new era, according to a statement of the CPC central leadership.



It will also inspire and guide Party members and officials to strive for more achievements, it said.



The honored late members include academics, officials, and a military pilot.



Zheng Derong, who was born in 1926 in northeast China's Jilin Province and died this year, was lauded as an important pioneer and founder of the research of sinicization of Marxism.



Zheng, who was formerly president of Northeast Normal University and known for his expertise in CPC history, devoted his life to researching and promoting Marxism.



Another recipient of the honor was Zhang Chao, who was born in 1986 in central China's Hunan Province and died in 2016 in a flight training.

