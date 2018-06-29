Militaries should contribute to stability of China-US relations: spokesperson

During his meeting with Chinese Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis has formally invited Wei to visit the US this year. Wei has accepted the invitation.



"Defense departments of the two sides maintain close communication on this," said spokesperson Wu Qian.



During his visit from Tuesday to Thursday, Mattis exchanged views with the Chinese side about issues of common concern, including international and regional situations, the relations between the two countries and militaries, issues on the Korean Peninsula, Taiwan and maritime security, Wu said.



The two sides have reached important understandings about how to improve military exchanges at all levels, enhance mutual trust, advance concrete cooperation and manage risks, he said.



"The visit produced positive and constructive outcomes," he said.



Although China and the United States have differences on some issues, their common interests outgrow disputes and cooperation opportunities are greater than challenges, Wu said.



China would like to work with the United States to expand shared interest, appropriately handle disputes, manage risks, and lead the relations towards mutual respect, cooperation and mutual benefit, he said.

