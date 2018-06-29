Huawei to build big data park in Qinghai

Chinese telecom firm Huawei will work with northwestern Qinghai Province to build a big data park for the clean energy industry in the plateau region.



The big data park in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture will become Huawei's 33rd cloud services spot across the country, said Zhang Xitao, general manager of Huawei in Qinghai, at the ongoing Qinghai Green Development Investment and Trade Fair.



Shi Jinyou, deputy governor of the prefecture, said the park will cover a total area of 265,000 square meters after three phases of construction.



In 2018, about 200 million yuan (30 million U.S. dollars) will be invested for the construction of infrastructures, and a big data center and a smart city display center will be built.



Upon the completion of the second- and third-phase construction between 2019 and 2022, total investment will amount to 50 billion yuan.



Local officials say the rapid development of the digital economy and big data industry will inject new momentum into the regional economy.

